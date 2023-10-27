Energy News Beat

ENB #143 Tis the season for Taxes. Unabashed discussion on upcoming potentially costly deadlines
ENB #143 Tis the season for Taxes. Unabashed discussion on upcoming potentially costly deadlines

Stu Turley
Oct 27, 2023

Mark Perlberg, CPA, Rey Trevino, Oil Executive, and Stu Turley discuss the looming tax season. Several key points from the discussion revolve around tax planning and the downward-trending real estate market.

0:03 Introduction

02:24 - Opportunities for Tax Deductions: Rates are up, so profits on real estate are down; check depreciation, and deals are more challenging to find due to interest rates.

05:08 Truck deductions, when?

06:46 Entrepreneurs making over a quarter million or a combined income of over half a million may overpay in taxes and need a new CPA.

09:18 1031 Exchanges are critical, and some oil and gas investments may qualify.

12:01 Profitability of the tax treatment

Please get in touch with Mark Perlberg for any questions at https://www.linkedin.com/in/markperlbergcpa/ and https://www.markperlbergcpa.com/

Follow Rey Trevino on The Crude Truth and His LinkedIn Here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/reytrevinoiii/

Contact Stu at questions@energynewsbeat.com for a free 1031 exchange e-book.

