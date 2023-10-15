ENB #141 Steve Gorham - Why is green energy at the core of the looming global energy crisis?

I enjoyed my talk with Steve about the coming renewable Energy Failure. His book is a great resource for talking about the entire energy market. People don't always look at the second and third order of magnitude of decisions and energy policies.

Energy is at the core of all of our lives. Bad energy policies can limit a countries

Our discussion is a nice twist throughout the entire looming energy disaster caused by faulty assumptions and greed.

Check out Steve's Book HERE:

00:00 - Intro

00:41 - Appreciation for Mark Mills

01:39 - Researching for the Book

03:23 - Net Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions by 2050

04:20 - Arguments Discussed in the Book

05:47 - The Hydrocarbon Revolution, CO2 Emissions and Economic Growth

06:18 - Climate Change Dominated by Natural Factors and Economic Failure of the Energy Transition

09:01 - Transnational Energy Crises in Europe

12:24 - Transnational Energy Shocks and Changes in Europe's Energy Policies

13:15 - Reliability Issues with Wind and Solar Energy and Dire Consequences of Closing Coal Plants Too Fast

15:14 - Electricity Blackouts as a Result of Green Breakdown, Challenges in Approving Energy Projects and Likelihood of Project Failures Due to Excessive Funding

18:03 - Oil and Gas Companies' Shift in Energy Strategies and Advise to Heavy Industry

19:40 - Cost of Hydrogen Production and Market Price and Practicality

20:58 - Concerns with Hydrogen Usage and Challenges with Hydrogen

22:58 - Economic Viability and Carbon Net Zero

24:00 - Examples where green solutions may not be as environmentally friendly as claimed and Emissions of SAF and Biofuels

26:45 - Introduction to Climatism and Using Labels: Climatism vs Racism

28:01 - Energy Hypocrisy and Environmental Impact, Risks of Wind Turbines

30:02 - Environmental Impact of Electric Vehicles, Special Metals for Electric Vehicles

31:29 - Child Labor and Environmental Impact and Issue of child abuse associated with the production of EV batteries and discusses the challenges of recycling wind turbine blades.

34:15 - Public Perception vs Reality and Increasing Blackouts

36:25 - Shortcomings of Infrastructure Bills and Impact on Consumers

38:11 - Lawsuit by Restaurant Owners and Great Awakening and Appreciation for Steve's Book

40:09 - Absurd Proposals Related to Climate Change

41:03 - Fearmongering and Amusement with Steve's Book

42:32 - Pressure on Scientists and Attacks on Alternative Views

43:26 - Funding, Publication Bias, and Pressure

44:35 - Discusses a movie called "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" and how it inspired the title of their book. They also mention a book filled with cartoons and sarcastic sidebars about climate change.

45:16 - Awakening of People and Natural Gas Problems in Europe

46:10 - Going Back to Stone Ages and Allocation of Resources

46:40 - Pollution Issues and Book Availability

47:43 - Outro

