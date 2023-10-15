ENB #141 Steve Gorham - Why is green energy at the core of the looming global energy crisis?

I enjoyed my talk with Steve about the coming renewable Energy Failure. His book is a great resource for talking about the entire energy market. People don't always look at the second and third order of magnitude of decisions and energy policies.
Energy is at the core of all of our lives. Bad energy policies can limit a countries
Our discussion is a nice twist throughout the entire looming energy disaster caused by faulty assumptions and greed.
00:00 - Intro
00:41 - Appreciation for Mark Mills
01:39 - Researching for the Book
03:23 - Net Zero Carbon Dioxide Emissions by 2050
04:20 - Arguments Discussed in the Book
05:47 - The Hydrocarbon Revolution, CO2 Emissions and Economic Growth
06:18 - Climate Change Dominated by Natural Factors and Economic Failure of the Energy Transition
09:01 - Transnational Energy Crises in Europe
12:24 - Transnational Energy Shocks and Changes in Europe's Energy Policies
13:15 - Reliability Issues with Wind and Solar Energy and Dire Consequences of Closing Coal Plants Too Fast
15:14 - Electricity Blackouts as a Result of Green Breakdown, Challenges in Approving Energy Projects and Likelihood of Project Failures Due to Excessive Funding
18:03 - Oil and Gas Companies' Shift in Energy Strategies and Advise to Heavy Industry
19:40 - Cost of Hydrogen Production and Market Price and Practicality
20:58 - Concerns with Hydrogen Usage and Challenges with Hydrogen
22:58 - Economic Viability and Carbon Net Zero
24:00 - Examples where green solutions may not be as environmentally friendly as claimed and Emissions of SAF and Biofuels
26:45 - Introduction to Climatism and Using Labels: Climatism vs Racism
28:01 - Energy Hypocrisy and Environmental Impact, Risks of Wind Turbines
30:02 - Environmental Impact of Electric Vehicles, Special Metals for Electric Vehicles
31:29 - Child Labor and Environmental Impact and Issue of child abuse associated with the production of EV batteries and discusses the challenges of recycling wind turbine blades.
34:15 - Public Perception vs Reality and Increasing Blackouts
36:25 - Shortcomings of Infrastructure Bills and Impact on Consumers
38:11 - Lawsuit by Restaurant Owners and Great Awakening and Appreciation for Steve's Book
40:09 - Absurd Proposals Related to Climate Change
41:03 - Fearmongering and Amusement with Steve's Book
42:32 - Pressure on Scientists and Attacks on Alternative Views
43:26 - Funding, Publication Bias, and Pressure
44:35 - Discusses a movie called "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" and how it inspired the title of their book. They also mention a book filled with cartoons and sarcastic sidebars about climate change.
45:16 - Awakening of People and Natural Gas Problems in Europe
46:10 - Going Back to Stone Ages and Allocation of Resources
46:40 - Pollution Issues and Book Availability
47:43 - Outro