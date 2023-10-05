ENB 140 Congressman Andy Ogles - We talk inside baseball on Speaker McCarthy and the next steps for the country

​Congressman Andy Ogles, Representing the 5th District of Tennessee, stopped by the Energy News Beat Podcast, and we had an absolute blast.

You can tell from our conversation that Andy cares about his constituents of Tennessee and everyone in the United States equally. I had a great talk with Congressman Ogles and learned about the behind-the-scenes change in the Speaker of the House this week.

We have the full transcripts and articles attached shortly, and we wanted to get this podcast out as soon as possible.

We also covered the importance of energy security, regulatory issues, and what can be done to improve living in the United States.

Please connect with Congressman Andy Ogles on his website here: https://ogles.house.gov/

Podcast00:00 - Intro

01:24 - Tell us your thoughts about what happened and what's going to happened in the speaker race.

3:14 - Talking about the different appropriations.

06:55 - Morning a tweet from Nancy Pelosi about she had a secret room.

09:04 - Let's get some energy security. Tell us some of your thoughts on that.

11:24 - How do we protect ourselves on the nuclear front or how do we get down past into more nuclear, since that seems to be the best baseload for our grid?

14:35 - Have you has your stance on Ukraine funding?

15:41 - What are they saying about the border? Are they telling you to shut it down or that what are people in Tennessee telling you?

17:42 - What's coming around the corner during all of this?

19:24 - Do you think Congressman Jordan's going to remove the code?

19:41 - Outro

Full article and transcript being uploaded.

ENB Top News

ENB

Energy Dashboard

ENB Podcast

ENB Substack