ENB #139 Irina Slav, International Energy Author, OPEC's Response to the IEA, and It Takes A Village To Raise An Idiot

Irina Slav, Energy Expert, Author, and podcast host, stopped by the Energy News Beat podcast. I have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know Irina over the last year, and her humor, knowledge, and assessments of the energy and geopolitical landscape are some of the best in the world.

In this episode, we cover some big topics:

00:37 Stu's New Dragon Pics from Kat

01:14 OPEC's Response to the IEA's Peak Oil Forcast

04:42 My Daddy always said it takes a village to raise an idiot.

06:00 Renewables Killing Wildlife

11:28 China Elevating Poor out of Poverty with low-cost Energy

17: 28 People moving away from bad energy policies

Thank you, Irina, for stopping by the podcast.

Please follow Irina at Oilprice.com and her SubStack at https://irinaslav.substack.com/. Her stubstack is a must for entertainment and energy knowledge.