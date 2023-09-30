ENB #138 Todd Royal, "Clean" Energy Exploitations; Insights on the looming self-inflicted global energy crisis.

This interview is one of the most comprehensive discussions about the global energy crisis on the transition to renewable energy. The humanitarian crisis imposed on the children mining critical minerals for energy transition components is truly despicable.

Todd is a true industry thought leader expressing truth backed with facts and physics. With the current technology, we can't get to the arbitrarily forced net zero goals. Let's use nuclear, natural gas, and clean technology to help the industry deliver the lowest kWh to all world citizens with the least environmental impact.

We also discuss the definition of "Sustainable Energy," including "Fiscally Sustainable Energy." The world is going through a self-inflicted energy crisis. Let's talk about the way forward.

Thank you Todd for your time and for stopping by the ENB podcast, it was a blast - Stu

