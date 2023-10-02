ENB #138 Todd Royal, “Clean” Energy Exploitations; Insights on the looming self-inflicted global energy crisis.
Senior Project Analyst on Advanced Nuclear Technology for E4 Carolinas, and Author of the book "Clean Energy Exploitations," which was nominated for a 2022 Pulitzer Prize.
This interview is one of the most comprehensive discussions about the global energy crisis on the transition to renewable energy. The humanitarian crisis imposed on the children mining critical minerals for energy transition components is truly despicable.
Todd is a true industry thought leader expressing truth backed with facts and physics. With the cur…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.