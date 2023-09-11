ENB #135 Betsy McCaughey Ph.D. Former NY Lt. Governor Stops by and we cover taxes, EV, politics, gas stoves and even government responses in Maui
This is a fun podcast with Betsy McCaughey, Betsy McCaughey, PhD Fmr. Lt. Governor of New York State, TV personality, New York Post columnist, non-profit founder. We cover lots of different topics, and nothing is off the table. Betsy is fighting for New Yorkers and the United States.
Betsy’s last three articles in the New York Post are: “Trashing the Con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.