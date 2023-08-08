ENB #126 Jeremy Bezdek, EVP of Global Corp Dev and President of Freyr Battery US – How the Grid needs storage – but the right kind of storage.
I would like to give a shout-out to Jeremy as I had an absolute blast visiting with him about Freyr Battery and their new U.S. division. My first interview with Tom Jensen, while he was at the headquarters in Norway, was an eye-opener. While we understand that renewables and a weak grid require storage for stabilization, I have not been a big fan due to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.