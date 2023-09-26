ENB 126 - Balancing Climate Goals, Renewable Challenges, and Environmental Impact

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
03:39 - DAVID BLACKMON: Britain’s Prime Minister Places Himself At The Tip Of The Climate Spear
05:44 - China Says Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Is Unrealistic
08:04 - Wyoming Conservationists Worry Fed Rule Will Let Turbines Kill More Eagles
10:05 - Idea of green growth losing traction among climate policy researchers, survey of nearly 800 academics reveals
12:50 - Westinghouse Long Duration Energy Storage Solution Selected for Department of Energy Program in Alaska
15:56 - Structural Defects Delay Japan’s First Floating Offshore Wind Farm
17:35 - Outro
Follow Stuart On LinkedIn and Twitter
Follow Michael On LinkedIn and Twitter