ENB 126 - Balancing Climate Goals, Renewable Challenges, and Environmental Impact
0:00
-18:54

Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Sep 26, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

03:39 - DAVID BLACKMON: Britain’s Prime Minister Places Himself At The Tip Of The Climate Spear

05:44 - China Says Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Is Unrealistic

08:04 - Wyoming Conservationists Worry Fed Rule Will Let Turbines Kill More Eagles

10:05 - Idea of green growth losing traction among climate policy researchers, survey of nearly 800 academics reveals

12:50 - Westinghouse Long Duration Energy Storage Solution Selected for Department of Energy Program in Alaska

15:56 - Structural Defects Delay Japan’s First Floating Offshore Wind Farm

17:35 - Outro

