ENB 124 - Weekly Recap: Energy News Recap: Lawsuits, Recession Warnings, and Electric Tanks

Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:53 - California sues oil giants alleging climate risks deception
05:05 - Legislature approves plan allowing California to buy power paid with more surge charges to consumers
07:43 - Tens of thousands rally in New York demanding to end fossil fuels
11:54 - Monday’s energy absurdity is the day Ford CEO prioritizes EV transition over employee demands amid the UAW strike.
16:37 - Rishi Sunak He’s the Prime Minister over in the UK announces U-turn on key green targets.
20:39 - US Army’s Electric Tanks on Hold as Battery Technology Develops
24:20 - Outro
