ENB 124 - Weekly Recap: Energy News Recap: Lawsuits, Recession Warnings, and Electric Tanks
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
Sep 23, 2023

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:53 - California sues oil giants alleging climate risks deception

05:05 - Legislature approves plan allowing California to buy power paid with more surge charges to consumers

07:43 - Tens of thousands rally in New York demanding to end fossil fuels

11:54 - Monday’s energy absurdity is the day Ford CEO prioritizes EV transition over employee demands amid the UAW strike.

16:37 - Rishi Sunak He’s the Prime Minister over in the UK announces U-turn on key green targets.

20:39 - US Army’s Electric Tanks on Hold as Battery Technology Develops

24:20 - Outro

