ENB #123 What happens when two guys with common sense get together to solve the world’s AI, energy, and geopolitical issues?
What happens on one podcast when two guys with common sense get together to solve the world’s AI, energy, and geopolitical issues?
Well, they stop by the Energy News Beat podcast and have way too much fun. Tom Kirkman is a very experienced AI wrangler, and project manager and has 16K followers on LinkedIn. I truly enjoy Tom’s sense of humor and am thrill…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.