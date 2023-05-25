ENB #118 Alex Rossman, CEO, Entrepreneur and Podcast Host discussing marketing in a world of sensorship in social media.
This is a great episode talking about an essential topic in the energy space: big-tech censorship. I have been banned by the U.N. and called lots of names, but those are badges of honor. It's about humanity, protecting the environment, and letting the markets decide which energy platform to use. Let's use them all with the most negligible impact on the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.