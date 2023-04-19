ENB #114 – Steve Blackwell, CEO, Inveto Energy Partners – How has SVB impacted the market, family office investing, how do we prepare for the rest of 2023?
A great conversation with Steve Blackwell, CEO of Inveto Energy Partners, right after he returned from being on a panel at a family office investors conference. This discussion is fascinating, especially with the banking crisis, inflation, and high energy prices.
00:00 – Intro
01:43 – Knowing Steve Blackwell and how he started Invito Energy Partners
05:01 …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.