ENB #113 William Szamosszegi, Founder and CEO Sazmining – A thought-provoking discussion around Bitcoin mining, making money, and saving the planet on the way.
A thought-provoking discussion around Bitcoin mining, making money, and saving the planet on the way.
William Szamosszegi is an industry thought leader, and as the CEO, Founder of Sazmining, he has a bright future. While preparing for this interview, I enjoyed watching his presentation to “Mr. Wonderful” on the Sazmining website. It is fun watching a pre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.