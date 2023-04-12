ENB #113 Gareth Evans, CEO & Founder, VECKTA and we talk deployment of onsite energy solutions.
Gareth Evans and I had a great talk, and if you want to move to cleaner energy, new clean tech, and management tools are required.
Gareth has a lot of excellent talking points about the energy transition and the importance of distributed energy sources. One of the critical points holding up the energy transition is the failing grid, and the upgrades requ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.