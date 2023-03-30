ENB #112 Adrienne Lotto, SVP of Grid Security with the American Public Power Association. – Do you think the Grid is secure, and do you take electricity for granted?
A great podcast with a discussion about the U.S. energy, grid, and significant issues facing the delivery of electricity. Adrienne Lotto is the Senior Vice President of Grid Security, Technical & Operations Services at the American Public Power Association.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.