ENB #111 Mark Landcaster “Turning Black Gold Green” – Got to love taking methane waste and turning it into electricity, income, and reducing greenhouse gasses.
This is the second podcast I have had the honor to have Mark Lancaster stop by and talk about great projects in the energy, bitcoin, cannabis, and ESG space. This was a lot of fun, and even more cool information on ESG, Bitcoin, and even Cannabis. It is about using all forms of energy, in the most effective way to maximize output, and profits and with t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.