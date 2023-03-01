ENB # 107 – A great interview with Tom Kirkman, an industry thought leader with a large LinkedIn presence and a common sense approach to energy.
ENB # 107 – As anyone who listens to the ENB podcast, one of my favorite things is learning and interviewing our CEOs, Industry Thought Leaders and subject matter experts. Today is no exception.
Tom and I filmed this on Saturday, and I mean it made my Saturday. Our conversation was entertaining; I learned a lot from Tom about global politics, technology,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.