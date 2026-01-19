Electrification - Can the Grid Cope? - Kathryn Porter's Report from Watt-Logic

Kathryn’s report “Electrification - can the grid cope?” has taken the world by storm.

The report by Kathryn Porter at Watt-Logic delves into whether the UK's electricity grid can handle this transition, especially amid reliance on intermittent renewables like wind and solar. The analysis highlights stalling deployment due to high costs, grid constraints, and reliability issues, while drawing parallels to similar policies in the European Union and "blue" states in the United States. As I often emphasize, understanding these dynamics is crucial for consumers bearing the financial brunt.

The main topics discussed in this podcast are:

1. The state of the UK power grid and the challenges it faces due to electrification and the retirement of legacy power generation assets. Catherine Porter, an energy consultant, discusses her recent report on this topic.

2. The potential issues with the UK’s gas grid and pipeline infrastructure as North Sea gas production declines. This could lead to gas shortages during peak demand periods.

3. The political and policy landscape in the UK, including the role of the Labour party under Keir Starmer and the rise of new political movements like Reform UK. There is discussion around the disconnect between government policies and the ability to implement them effectively.

4. The broader themes of deindustrialization, the economic challenges facing the UK, and the impacts on ordinary citizens, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds.

5. The debate around the motivations and ideological drivers behind the UK’s energy and climate policies, with differing views on whether this is driven by genuine beliefs or a hidden agenda to control people’s lives.

Key Insights to the Report From Kathryn Porter

The Push for Electrification: EVs and Heat Pumps in Focus

The UK’s electrification strategy aims to shift heating, transport, and industry away from fossil fuels. Heat pumps, promoted as efficient alternatives to gas boilers, and EVs, touted for reducing transport emissions, are central to this. However, adoption lags far behind targets. In 2024, only 42,645 heat pumps were installed, missing ambitious goals. EVs face similar hurdles, with upfront premiums of £11,000–14,000 over internal combustion engine vehicles.

This mirrors EU efforts, where electrification is core to decarbonization, yet progress is slow—electricity comprises just 23% of final energy use. The EU’s Electrification Action Plan calls for a 35% target by 2030, emphasizing governance and incentives.

Demand from EVs alone could add 30–40 TWh annually (8–10% of total UK demand), with peak loads of 5–8 GW by 2030. Heat pumps exacerbate this, potentially increasing winter peaks from 57–58 GW to 108–119 GW by 2050.

Intermittent Energy Sources: A Reliability Roadblock

Wind and solar, key to the UK’s renewable mix, are inherently variable. Output can drop below 1 GW from 32 GW installed wind capacity during cold, still winters—precisely when demand peaks after sunset. Prolonged low-wind periods (up to 14 days every five years) coincide with high heating needs, creating firm capacity deficits of ~10 GW. With 17 GW of gas and nuclear set to retire by 2030, the risk of blackouts rises: 65–85% probability of regional rationing by 2030, and 5–10% chance of full blackouts.

Similar issues plague EU neighbors. Norway anticipates a 60% demand increase by 2040, with flexibility needs doubling amid wind variability.

Germany’s demand could exceed 950 TWh by 2035, strained by renewables bottlenecks. Intermittency not only risks supply but also grid stability, as inverter-based systems weaken inertia.

Mounting Costs for Consumers

Electrification’s financial toll is steep. Heat pumps cost £12,795 post-subsidy versus £3,818 for gas boilers with providers like Octopus Energy. EVs add premiums, and public charging runs 14p per mile versus 12–22p for petrol. Running costs remain uncertain, with electricity pricier per unit than gas.

Subsidies soften the blow but shift burdens: UK’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme offers £7,500 grants, while EV incentives range £1,500–£5,000. Distribution network upgrades for EVs and heat pumps could cost £37–50 billion from 2024–2050, excluding higher-voltage work. Smart flexibility might save 15% (£6.7–7.9 billion), but actual costs will likely exceed this due to resilience needs.

Curtailment payments—compensating wind and solar farms to reduce output during oversupply—add insult. In 2025, the UK paid £1.5 billion: £380 million directly to farms to curtail, and £1.08 billion to ramp up gas plants as replacements.

This wasted 8.3 TWh in 2024, jumping 91% year-on-year, with projections hitting £8 billion annually by 2030 if unaddressed.

Scotland, a wind powerhouse, bore 86% of Great Britain’s 4.6 TWh curtailed in H1 2025, costing £116 million.

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), effective from 2026, introduces another layer. It levies charges on carbon-intensive imports, including electricity, to prevent leakage. For the UK, post-Brexit, CBAM could reduce exports to the EU by 50–85% by 2040, increasing EU-GB emissions by 1.5–2.4 MtCO2 annually initially.

This might raise consumer prices, with Ireland facing up to £130 million higher bills yearly (£45 per household in Northern Ireland).

While the short-term inflation impact is negligible (EUR 1–2 per ton CO2 in 2026–2027), it levels the playing field at consumers’ expense.

Overall, these costs—subsidies, upgrades, curtailments, and CBAM—could accelerate deindustrialization and inflate bills, with UK electricity prices already among the highest globally.

Parallels in U.S. Blue States

The UK’s plan echoes strategies in Democratic-leaning “blue” states like California and New York, where state-driven policies mirror EU ambitions. A coalition of 10 states—California, New York, Colorado, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington—committed to heat pumps comprising 65% of residential heating/AC/water heating sales by 2030, rising to 90% by 2040.

New York mandates all-electric new buildings from December 2025, making heat pumps the default.

California leads EV adoption with zero-emission vehicle policies and incentives, achieving 4.3% market share from 2013–2018.

Utilities are pushed to electrify: Colorado’s clean-heat law led Xcel Energy to plan heat pumps for 200,000 homes by 2030.

Massachusetts offers winter electricity discounts, saving heat-pump owners $540 yearly.

Thirteen governors, including from Hawaii and Wisconsin, formed the Affordable Clean Cars Coalition to promote EVs and preserve Clean Air Act authority.

Similarities abound: Mandates, subsidies, and electrification targets akin to the UK’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme and the EU’s 35% goal. Yet, blue states face grid strains from intermittency, with California experiencing blackouts during heatwaves. Costs mirror UK issues—high upfronts offset by incentives—but consumer savings vary; in cold New York areas, heat pumps save $2,050 annually versus propane.

Without addressing intermittency and infrastructure, these states risk the UK’s pitfalls: rising bills and reliability woes.

Conclusion: Balancing Ambition with Reality

Porter’s report warns that without firm capacity additions and grid reinforcements, electrification risks widespread outages and escalating costs. The UK’s £1.5 billion curtailment tab in 2025 underscores intermittency’s price, compounded by CBAM’s trade impacts. Blue states’ aggressive policies offer a U.S. parallel, but success hinges on learning from transatlantic challenges. As Turley might say on Energy News Beat, it’s time for pragmatic solutions—bolstering grids, diversifying sources, and ensuring consumers aren’t left in the dark, literally or financially.

