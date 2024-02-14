Electric vehicles not a panacea for climate change: Steven Guilbeault
ELECTRIFICATION IS AN IMPORTANT COMPONENT OF THE BATTLE; PUBLIC AND ACTIVE TRANSIT ARE ALSO KEY, ENVIRONMENT MINISTER SAYS.
Electric cars are among the many necessary solutions to Canada’s environment problems, but they are far from a panacea, Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault told a conference on public transit in Montreal on Monday.
“We must stop thinking that electric cars will solve all our problems,” said Guilbeault, who was the keynote speaker at…
