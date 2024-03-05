Electric 18-wheelers are even stupider than electric cars
YET ANOTHER SEQUENCE OF RUINOUSLY EXPENSIVE TECHNICAL MIRACLES REQUIRED
It still boggles my mind,” says Jeffrey Short, Vice President of the American Transport Research Institute.
Mr. Short was talking about the findings of a study conducted by ATRI recently, which quantifies how much additional power generation capacity would have to be added to America’s existing electric grid to convert the nation’s entire heavy truck fle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.