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winston's avatar
winston
18h

El Hierro is home to a major industrial producer of what, exactly?

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4 replies by Stu Turley and others
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
18h

Don’t forget another learning from Uri -and ERCOT is deaf - if you cut the circuit feeding the compression stations natural gas won’t transported. The forced change of field heaters and compressors from pipeline fuel to electricity necessitates that you keep those circuits live. To make it understandable - you can’t fart into the pipeline in West Texas and expect it to delivered in Austin. The ‘weatherization’ story is subterfuge avoiding a bad policy decision made earlier. The overreliance on wind/solar/batteries has the Texas grid at risk. But nobody at ERCOT, the PUC, or the politicians want to entertain the discussion of the wisdom of injecting DC power into an AC grid; which should happen before continuing down the primrose path to grid failure. If we have the resolve to stop data centers we should be able to break the ice and get the common sense discussion about the public power grid started. At some point the cost to continue the current strategy will collapse the system. I’m not so confident ERCOT has improved performance since Uri to prevent the same outcome given the same circumstances.

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