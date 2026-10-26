Bottom line up front

The short version

In 2025, the Gorona del Viento wind-and-pumped-hydro plant supplied 43.6% of El Hierro’s electricity, per Spain’s grid operator Red Eléctrica (REE). The diesel engines made 56.3%. Gorona’s own 2025 annual report rounds it to 44%.

The island has about 11,800 people (ISTAC, 2024) and 11.5 MW of wind.

That is about 2x its average 2025 demand of roughly 5.7 MW (ENB estimate). In eight years of published reports (2018-2025), the plant’s best year was 56% and its worst was 35%.

The problem isn’t too little wind. It is too little stored energy for long calm spells. The upper reservoir ended 2025 only 11.3% full.

Verdict (ENB opinion): a good fuel-saver, not a 100% renewable system. See Stu’s Take.

Fact check on the viral post. On Oct. 26, 2026, Clintel (citing @mhtncontrarian) wrote that El Hierro is “a small island with 11,000 residents and plenty of wind,” that it installed wind turbines “with more than twice the island’s average electricity demand in capacity,” and that “in 2025, this system supplied just 44% of its electricity. Diesel supplied the rest.” Our check: about 11,000 residents is close to about 11,800 ISTAC, 2024 padrón). More than twice the average demand is about right; in our estimate, it is about 2.0x. The system supplied 44% in 2025 (REE: 43.6%); note that 44% is the whole wind-plus-hydro plant, with most of it wind delivered directly, not stored hydro. That diesel supplied the rest is confirmed (REE: 56.3%). That the upper reservoir empties during long low-wind spells is consistent with the data but not directly shown: the plant does not publish day-by-day reservoir levels.

Chart 1. Gorona del Viento share of El Hierro electricity, 2018-2025. Sources: Gorona del Viento annual reports; REE.

How the system works

El Hierro is the smallest and westernmost of Spain’s Canary Islands, with no undersea cable to anywhere. Gorona del Viento pairs five 2.3 MW wind turbines (11.5 MW) with two reservoirs. The upper one, inside the La Caldera volcanic crater, is designed to hold 380,000 cubic meters. The lower one, near the coast, holds 150,000. When there is spare wind, pumps lift water uphill. When the wind drops, the water runs back down through four Pelton turbines of 2.83 MW each (11.32 MW total), across a gross drop of about 655 meters. The island’s older diesel plant, Llanos Blancos, about 13 MW (13.08 MW per a 2008 Canary Islands government notice), fills whatever gap is left.

Gorona’s home page says the diesel plant “solamente entra en funcionamiento en casos excepcionales cuando no hay ni viento ni agua suficiente” (only runs in exceptional cases when there is not enough wind or water). Its own 2025 report shows the diesel plant made 56% of the island’s power.

Pumped storage is the best bulk storage we have, but it is not free. In 2025 the plant used 13,186 MWh to pump water uphill. In 2025 the turbines delivered 5,589 MWh net against 13,186 MWh used for pumping, about 42% (ENB calculation). Small isolated grids also typically keep some conventional units running for stability, which limits how much wind they can take at any moment.

The good days are real. Gorona counted 1,049 hours of 100% renewable supply in 2025, up from 859 in 2024 and 413 in 2023. Its record is 595 straight hours from July 13 to Aug. 7, 2019. REE counted 178 consecutive hours in 2025 and 69 days above 80% renewable (REE). A year has 8,760 hours, so 1,049 hours is about 12% of the year.

Chart 2. Installed capacity versus demand. Diesel capacity varies by source; see Open questions.

Who’s behind it: owners and funding

Gorona del Viento El Hierro S.A. is mostly publicly owned. Per the company’s own page, the island government (Cabildo de El Hierro) holds 65.82%, Endesa holds 23.21%, the Canary Islands Technology Institute holds 7.74% and the Canary Islands government holds 3.23%. Share capital is €30.9 million.

Spain’s 2013 ministerial order setting the plant’s pay (BOE, Orden IET/1711/2013) records state aid of “hasta 35 millones de euros” (up to €35 million). Total build cost was about €82 million, as reported by El País in 2015; we could not find a final audited figure in Gorona’s own documents.

Costs vs. alternatives

Gorona is not paid like a normal power plant. Under the 2013 order it gets a regulated fixed payment for its capacity, plus a variable payment of “15,57 €/MWh” for each megawatt-hour delivered to the grid (PAIF 2025). Its 2025 budget shows net revenue of €5.94 million expected for 2024 and €5.77 million forecast for 2025, all of it coming from “otras Administraciones Públicas” (other public administrations). It booked a €1.46 million profit in 2024 and has no bank debt.

Divide 2024 revenue by the 23,043 MWh Gorona delivered to the grid and you get roughly €258 per MWh (ENB estimate), based on the 2024 budget estimate; most of the revenue is a fixed capacity payment, so this is average revenue, not a marginal price. It covers the renewable share alone, before the diesel plant’s costs. We did not find an official per-MWh cost for the Llanos Blancos diesel plant. One third-party academic estimate, a ULPGC study in the journal Renewable Energy reported by Canarias7, put El Hierro’s total electricity cost at €630/MWh in 2016 and €515/MWh in 2017, against about €248 and €239/MWh had the diesel plant alone supplied the island.

Who pays? The extra cost of running island grids is spread nationally: Spain’s competition regulator CNMC put the provisional extra-cost compensation for the non-peninsular systems for 2024 production (through December 2024) at €1.886 billion, half of which (€942.9 million) comes from the national budget. That figure covers all of Spain’s islands, Ceuta and Melilla, not just El Hierro.

What’s the alternative? For an isolated island, diesel is expensive and dirty, so saving fuel is worth real money. Gorona says it avoided 5,591 tonnes of diesel in 2025. That is the honest case for the project: it is a good fuel-saver, not a replacement for the diesel plant.

Limits and risks

Storage, not turbines, is the limit. Wind capacity is about twice average demand, yet the plant has not passed 56% in any year since 2018. A full 380,000 m³ upper reservoir holds roughly 560 MWh of usable electricity, about 4 days of average load (ENB calculation), so it can’t carry the island through a longer stretch of weak wind.

Weather sets the score. 2023 was a weak wind year: gross wind output fell to 24,372 MWh and the share dropped to 35% . In 2024 wind recovered to 31,765 MWh and the share recovered to 45%.

Grid stability caps instant wind. A small isolated grid needs spinning machines for inertia and frequency control, which keeps some diesel running even on windy days.

El Hierro is 0.6% of Canary Islands demand. A 5.7 MW average load is a test bench, not a state.

Track record by year

Gorona del Viento annual production reports; shares are rounded as published. Earlier years (2015-2017) were not in the reports we pulled. Accessed Oct. 26, 2026.

Where else is this approach being tried?

The goals are now law. California’s SB 100 sets a policy that renewable and zero-carbon resources supply 100% of retail electricity by 2045. Virginia’s Clean Economy Act requires Dominion Energy Virginia to reach 100% by 2045. New York’s grid operator, in its 2026 Power Trends report, warns that reliability margins are tightening as older plants retire.

The approach is largely what El Hierro tried: build lots of wind and solar, add storage, and retire firm plants on a schedule. El Hierro shows the hard part is the last stretch, covering long calm, dark or cold spells. Batteries that run for four hours do not solve a week-long lull.

What Texas learned from Uri

Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 forced ERCOT to order 20,000 MW of rolling blackouts, the largest manual load shed in U.S. history; more than 4.5 million Texans lost power. Texas health officials counted 246 deaths. Across the event area (ERCOT, SPP and MISO South), the FERC-NERC review found natural gas units made up 58% of the 1,045 generating units with outages, derates or failures to start, wind 27%, coal 6% and solar 2%. Freezing (44.2%) and fuel problems (31.4%) caused most of it.

Texas didn't pick a fuel. It was to fix what failed and to pay for firm power:

Chart 3. ERCOT 2025 generation by fuel. Source: ERCOT Fuel Mix Report.

Chart 5. Texas Energy Fund In-ERCOT loan awards. Source: txenergyfund.texas.gov.

Texas has wind and solar risk too

Texas is not anti-renewable. Wind made 23.6% and solar 13.9% of ERCOT power in 2025, per ERCOT. ERCOT set a wind record of 29,031 MW on June 29, 2026, and a solar record of 35,427 MW on July 30, 2026. The market monitor counted 14.8 GW of new capacity in 2025, mostly solar and storage.

But Texas wind swings with the seasons. In 2025, wind made about 35% of ERCOT power in March but only 14% in August, right when demand peaks. Solar helps in summer afternoons, and batteries now cover the evening ramp, but neither covers a still, frozen night in February. That is why the gas fleet, and its winterization, still matters.

Chart 4. ERCOT wind and solar share by month, 2025. Source: ERCOT Fuel Mix Report; ENB calculation.

Consumer and investor views

For consumers: El Hierro residents got cleaner air and less fuel burned, but they didn’t get off diesel, and taxpayers and customers across Spain share the extra cost of island grids. In the U.S., the cost of storage, backup, and new wires ends up in your rates. Ask your utility commission what covers a calm, cold week.

For investors: Pumped hydro on El Hierro earns a regulated, government-paid return, not a market price. In Texas, state loans are flowing to dispatchable gas, while solar and batteries are coming through the market. Both firm and weather-dependent capacity are drawing investment.

What to watch

Gorona’s 2026 annual report (usually posted in January or February): does the share break 56%?

Any El Hierro plan to add solar, batteries, or a bigger upper reservoir.

Texas Energy Fund plants coming online and ERCOT’s winter-readiness reports.

PUC rules under SB 6 for data centers and other large loads.

New York’s and California’s next reliability reviews, and whether retirement dates slip.

Share

Caveats and the other side

El Hierro was never a fair test of a modern system. It leans on one small wind farm, has no interconnection, and has a small upper reservoir. Supporters argue a bigger reservoir or added solar would push the share higher.

The plant did what its owners say it does: it cut diesel use by thousands of tonnes a year and logged long stretches of 100% renewable power.

Large mainland grids have more diverse wind sites and neighbors to trade with than one island does, so the lesson is about the last 20% to 40%, not whether wind works at all.

Texas’s fixes have not yet faced a storm as bad as Uri, and the Texas Energy Fund is public money flowing to private plants, which critics on both sides question.

Open questions

Diesel plant size: we use 13.08 MW from a 2008 Canary Islands government notice; we found no newer official figure.

Day-by-day reservoir levels during long wind lulls are not published.

Full cost per MWh of the diesel plant on El Hierro, needed for a fair cost comparison.

Stu’s Take

Stu’s Take (ENB opinion)

I love an honest experiment, and El Hierro is one. With Spanish state aid, El Hierro built 11.5 MW of wind for an island of about 11,800 people, plus a reservoir in a volcano, and it supplied about 43.6% of the island’s electricity in 2025. Diesel provided the other 56.3%. In its best year since 2018, Gorona hit 56%.

As a 100% renewable power system, El Hierro has fallen short. As a fuel-saver, it works: it saved 5,591 tonnes of diesel last year. But it warns anyone writing “100% by 2045” into law, as California and Virginia have. Those states should study this island before they bet tens of millions of customers on it. The wind showed up. The storage didn’t last through the calm weeks.

Texas learned this the hard way in Uri, when 246 Texans died. We didn’t ban wind. We winterized; we put 5,446 MW of new gas plants behind loans; and we told data centers of 75 MW or more they have to follow grid rules.

Let’s learn what works, and in my opinion, there is absolutely no reason to add more wind and solar to the grid unless a new pricing matrix is built. ERCOT has large transmission projects in the works, and they wouldn't be needed if different power sources were considered. Wind and solar on the ERCOT Grid should be allowed to stay and operate until the subsidies run out; then, if they can still produce with grid resiliency tied to their pricing, like storage tied to wind and solar, let them stay.

I, for one, can not find any wind and solar projects in Texas or the U.S. with fully funded end-of-life programs like other energy sources require. So, until we hear otherwise, we will keep sounding the alarm that the United States faces an $89 billion liability for wind alone. It's starting with about 15,000 wind turbines hitting the magic number of 20 years old within the next 2 or 3 years.

As I have said on the podcast, “The Grid does not care about your feelings; it only wants to obey the laws of physics. If the laws of fiscal responsibility are violated and too many intermittent power sources are added without substantial dispatchable power, then blackouts will occur.

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