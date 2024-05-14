EIA Lowers Price Forecast

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss key headlines including the USA EIA lowering its Brent oil forecast, the EU's new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk, the potential for nuclear energy to address Texas's grid reliability, and Chinese firms developing oil and gas fields in Iraq. They also delve into market updates and the controversial accusation of U.S. shale companies colluding to manipulate oil prices, highlighting the complexities and challenges facing the oil and gas industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:11 - USA EIA Lowers Brent Oil Price Forecasts

06:19 - EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk

07:52 - Addressing Texas grid reliability: Time to go nuclear?

09:58 - Chinese firms to develop oil and gas fields in Iraq

13:21 - Markets Update

15:00 - US shale companies accused of collusion over oil price

20:13 - Outro

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecast for 2024 and 2025 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released recently. In its May STEO, the EIA projected […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The EU proposes measures including restrictions on Russian LNG transshipment, ban on investing in key Russian LNG projects, and expanded liability for sanctions violations. Additional sanctions target Russian media outlets, state financing for EU-based political […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Without additional dispatchable power generation, traditionally from fossil fuels, Texas is vulnerable to power outages during peak demand periods if solar and wind power sources fall short. Thirty years after Texas’ last nuclear plant opened, […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq launched a licensing round on Saturday for 29 oil and gas projects to develop huge gas reserves to help provide electricity to the country and attract foreign investments worth billions of […]

May 13, 2024 Mariel Alumit

The US shale oil industry faces a barrage of lawsuits alleging some of the largest companies in the sector colluded to curb output and raise prices, after similar claims were made by US antitrust regulators. […]

