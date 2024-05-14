EIA Lowers Price Forecast

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup, the hosts, Michael Tanner and Stuart Turley discuss key headlines including the USA EIA lowering its Brent oil forecast, the EU's new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk, the potential for nuclear energy to address Texas's grid reliability, and Chinese firms developing oil and gas fields in Iraq. They also delve into market updates and the controversial accusation of U.S. shale companies colluding to manipulate oil prices, highlighting the complexities and challenges facing the oil and gas industry.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:00 - Intro
01:11 - USA EIA Lowers Brent Oil Price Forecasts
06:19 - EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk
07:52 - Addressing Texas grid reliability: Time to go nuclear?
09:58 - Chinese firms to develop oil and gas fields in Iraq
13:21 - Markets Update
15:00 - US shale companies accused of collusion over oil price
20:13 - Outro
USA EIA Lowers Brent Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent oil price forecast for 2024 and 2025 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released recently. In its May STEO, the EIA projected […]
EU Unleashes Sweeping Sanctions Against Moscow and Minsk
The EU proposes measures including restrictions on Russian LNG transshipment, ban on investing in key Russian LNG projects, and expanded liability for sanctions violations. Additional sanctions target Russian media outlets, state financing for EU-based political […]
Addressing Texas grid reliability: Time to go nuclear?
Without additional dispatchable power generation, traditionally from fossil fuels, Texas is vulnerable to power outages during peak demand periods if solar and wind power sources fall short. Thirty years after Texas’ last nuclear plant opened, […]
Chinese firms to develop oil and gas fields in Iraq
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq launched a licensing round on Saturday for 29 oil and gas projects to develop huge gas reserves to help provide electricity to the country and attract foreign investments worth billions of […]
US shale companies accused of collusion over oil price
The US shale oil industry faces a barrage of lawsuits alleging some of the largest companies in the sector colluded to curb output and raise prices, after similar claims were made by US antitrust regulators. […]
