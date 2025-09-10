Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3h

Dear Tru Stu, Thank you for this article.It shows how this climate con is ruining the UK. How many other countries have to show what is happening for the US to put a stop to this hoax?? It is like driving down a road and seeing the cars in front of you hit a huge hole and if you as a driver, do not take a right hand turn, will end up in the same Hole !! Time to take that right turn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Stu Turley and others
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
38m

Another home run piece. It’s so important that these green schemes are brought to as many people as possible. Thank you Stu and ENB for helping inform the misinformed and uninformed. I worry the apathy of the public will continue until it’s too late. Thank you for all your efforts! 🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandstone Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture