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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
2h

This is the only time I agree with Milliband: he should stick a solar panel where the sun doesn’t shine. One will be more than enough.

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1 reply by Stu Turley
Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
4h

What does millibars use for brains? What is wrong with the voters to keep him around? Both need an attitude adjustment.

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2 replies by Stu Turley and others
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