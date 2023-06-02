Ecuador Makes History: Vote to Keep the Oil in the Ground in Yasuní Underway
WATCH THIS VIDEO UPDATE FROM OUR ECUADOR LEGAL ADVISOR, NATHALY YEPEZ, ABOUT THE EXCITING REFERENDUM
Last fall, thousands of Amazon Watch supporters signed a petition demanding the protection of Ecuador’s last Indigenous peoples living in voluntary isolation in Yasuní National Park. And now we have excellent news to share!
Our ally, Yasunidos, has campaigned for the last decade to hold a national referendum to protect Yasuní and the peoples living there…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.