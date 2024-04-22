Earth Day Celebration - With the International Energy Realities Podcast

David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are having a blast discussing "Earth Day." Get your week started with a fun, informative international live podcast. Ask questions, heckle, and offer solutions that we can write about.
Highlights of the Podcast
00:31 - Planet versus plastic
04:51 - About Guyana
08:05 - Which countries are suited to oil drill during a climate emergency
12:03 - The carbon credit scheme
14:25 - About the trees
17:05 - Biden Likely to Tap Oil Reserve for Summer Demand, Macquarie Says
22:06 - Ira Einhorn
22:43 - White House renews internal talks on invoking a climate emergency
29:25 - Decadal deaths from natural disasters
34:03 - Wood burning stoves are greener than heat pumps... says Scottish government's own report
36:35 - Biden set the block millions of acres in Alaska from oil, gas drilling in Earth action
40:41 - Dubai's cloud seeding
46:15 - Bill gates' idea
48:01 - A group out of California that actually did an experiment
The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!
David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host. Contact on Twitter @EnergyAbsurdity
Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria Contact on Twitter @SlavEnergy
Tammy Nemeth
Energy Consulting Specialist
Stu Turley
President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host
