Earth Day Celebration - With the International Energy Realities Podcast

David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are having a blast discussing "Earth Day." Get your week started with a fun, informative international live podcast. Ask questions, heckle, and offer solutions that we can write about.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:31 - Planet versus plastic

04:51 - About Guyana

08:05 - Which countries are suited to oil drill during a climate emergency

12:03 - The carbon credit scheme

14:25 - About the trees

17:05 - Biden Likely to Tap Oil Reserve for Summer Demand, Macquarie Says

22:06 - Ira Einhorn

22:43 - White House renews internal talks on invoking a climate emergency

29:25 - Decadal deaths from natural disasters

34:03 - Wood burning stoves are greener than heat pumps... says Scottish government's own report

36:35 - Biden set the block millions of acres in Alaska from oil, gas drilling in Earth action

40:41 - Dubai's cloud seeding

46:15 - Bill gates' idea

48:01 - A group out of California that actually did an experiment

The gang of 4 from the UK, US, and Bulgaria, are ready for Monday morning. Get your coffee, or expresso, and ask us questions live on YouTube, X, or LinkedIn!

David Blackmon, Principal at DB Energy Advisors, Energy Author, Contributing Author for Forbes, and Podcast Host.

Irina Slav, International Author for Oil Price, Substack, and others, Writing about Energy, Mining, and Geopolitical Issues. Bulgaria

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist

Stu Turley

President, and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host

