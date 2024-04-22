David Blackmon, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and Stu Turley are having a blast discussing “Earth Day.” Get your week started with a fun, informative international live podcast. Ask questions, heckle, and offer solutions that we can write about.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:31 – Planet versus plastic

04:51 – About Guyana

08:05 – Which countries are suited to oi…