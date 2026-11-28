Duquesne Light Blames Data Centers for Your Dec. 1 Rate Hike. Here Is What the Filings Show
Energy is life, and fact-checking is now a real issue. When political parties claim affordability is an issue, we can agree, but who brings the receipts matters.
Most Pennsylvania households on utility default service pay more for electricity starting Tuesday. We checked each big utility’s filings, PJM’s auction results and the grid monitor’s numbers to see how much of it traces to data centers.
If you buy electricity from your Pennsylvania utility instead of a supplier, your supply price changes Tuesday. Ten of …
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