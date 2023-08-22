Drilling in Texas, we visit with an operator on the ground, and about the investment markets impact.

You know there are things in life that are to be expected. Hard-working people enjoy working, and oil executives are happiest when they are in the field.

We had an opportunity to visit with Rey Trevino III while he was on his current rig. The well has rolled in successfully and has already had oil shipped out in production. This is exciting as we as United States citizens need low-cost oil and gas produced locally.

Pecos Opperating is a family-owned E&P operator in Fort Worth, Texas. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Rey and his dad not long ago in the Stock Yards. You can't get any more Texan than talking oil and energy, and lunch in the stockyard.

Many of the investors he has talked to this year are concerned about taxes, and real estate. Looking at the 1031 Exchange is a great tool for the investor that people overlook sometimes.

Rey has his podcast the "Crude Truth" at thecrudetruth.com, and you can contact him there or on his LinkedIn HERE.