When you wonder how the Trump administration is going to balance President Trump’s push to lower oil prices, and the newfound fiscal responsibility in the United States’ oil and gas exploration commitment to budgetary responsibility, Chris Wright articulates the “Balance of Drilling”.

Here are the Key quotes:

The Balance of Drilling for Oil is now “When Fiscally Responsible. This is what makes American oil production distinct from that of other countries.

Here are the key points and takeaways from the transcript:

- Oil prices have dropped from a high of $78 per barrel to around $65 per barrel, due in part to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

- The Secretary of Energy discusses the Trump administration's energy agenda, including plans for permitting reform, mandated lease sales, and reducing subsidies for electric vehicles.

- The Secretary emphasizes the importance of affordable, reliable energy to power the economy and criticizes the previous administration's policies that made energy more expensive.

- The Secretary discusses the need to increase electricity production and grid capacity to meet growing demand, including issuing emergency orders to prevent plant closures and allow utilities to operate at full capacity.

- Overall, the transcript highlights the current administration's focus on boosting domestic energy production and reducing energy costs for consumers.

Here is the full transcript:

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:00:01] Welcome back. Oil prices this morning are trading around $66 a barrel. Let's take a look at where the price of oil is right here. Crude oil right now at $65.16. That is up a fraction this morning. But of course, price has plunged in the middle of the Middle East volatility in the last two weeks, coming down from a high of $78 a barrel, that was the high for the year so far. The ceasefire brokered by President Trump holding this morning between Israel and Iran. Investors assessing whether the Middle East is losing its influence in market share In oil with the US ramping up Jeremy. Now is the Secretary of Energy Christopher, right? Secretary. It's good to have you this morning Thanks so much for being here Good morning, Maria. Thanks for having me. What do you think? I want to get your take on when we're going to see President Trump's energy portfolio, the agenda, playing out in real time. I know you've been working on a lot of things, but the oil companies are still waiting on... The executive orders on energy to be codified, like permitting for example. So when do you expect, are we going to see in the second half of the year more sunlight on the president's energy agenda? Secretary of Energy

Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy [00:01:16] Absolutely. Oh, it'll unfold throughout this year. The first step is the one big beautiful bill. There's a lot of key things for energy in there. It's some permitting reform, it's some mandated lease sales, things that we should be doing in law, but the Biden administration stopped. And heck, another huge thing I can't help but mention, about a trillion dollars, more than a trillion of subsidies were slated under current law over the next decade, over a trillion dollars. And what do we get in benefit? We get more expensive electricity and forced to buy an EV and you can't choose the car of your choice. So the one big beautiful bill is key in ending the EV mandate, getting rid of most, over a half a trillion dollars of subsidies that are paid for by American taxpayers, while at the same time reducing upward prices on energy. We're also going to reform FERC and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. So many things will be done to unleash American energy, keep prices down and grow opportunities for Americans right here in this country.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:02:18] Yeah, I mean, President Trump is urging the administration to boost domestic oil drilling. He wrote this on Truth Social to the Department of Energy, drill baby drill, and I mean now. The president writes this, everyone keep oil prices down, I'm watching, you're playing right into the hands of the enemy, don't do it. Mr. Secretary, what is he saying here in terms of pricing? The expectation that more oil is coming onto the market as a result of the U.S.'s efforts I think is part of the reason that prices are where they are right now. But what do you think? Did it surprise you that in the middle of this conflict between Iran and Israel, you have the pressure boil plummeting.

Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy [00:03:00] This is why the president was elected, you know, to bring back common sense about energy. The oil prices, when they peaked in this crisis, were lower than they were in average during the four years of the Biden administration. Gasoline and diesel are both 10 or 15 percent cheaper today than they are a year ago, about 30 percent cheaper than they where three years ago. When the president says, drill, I want you all to drill right now, that just sends the message to the world that America believes in energy. America is the biggest producer of energy and believes that more energy is better, that lower prices are better. He's replacing an administration that said, I promise I will end oil and gas. Biden did everything possible to make it harder to produce oil and gass. That didn't produce any new energy. It just made the existing energy sources more expensive. Now, you have a president that gets it. He's smart, he's confident, he sends a message to the world America is going to remain an energy powerhouse. He embraces our allies that are also major producers of oil and gas, and in a common mission. We've got to energize the world. Affordable, reliable energy is what makes the world economy run, and we've got to stop the nonsense that plagued us for four years. The Trump Transformation is complete.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:04:18] Yeah, I understand, but I'll tell you, I mean, I agree the way he's working with these energy companies, but i'm wondering if the oil companies are getting the message because I feel like when oil prices go down, suddenly you don't have as much activity from the oil companies. I'm wondering, if they're saying, wait a minute, we're getting less price for our products. Let's not ramp it up. And I asked, and I asked Texas Congressman August Flooger about this yesterday, watch this. When oil gets down to levels like they are right now, 66, do the oil companies say, forget it, I'm not gonna do any drilling, it's too cheap, I'm making enough money on it?

Congressman Flueger [00:04:55] Well, it's not that they're not making enough money. It's the fact that it's economical. We need it to be 65 to 85. That's really the range that the economy needs.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:05:03] Economical for who?

Congressman Flueger [00:05:06] It's to extract the oil, the technology, it takes a certain price.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:05:14] Secretary, what do you say about that?

Congressman Flueger [00:05:18] Agh, agh, Agh! Congressman Flueger makes a good point, there's a balance, supply and demand. That's the beauty of a market economy. When prices are too high, production grows. When prices too low, production gets curtailed, but demand grows because consumers can afford to buy more. The cost to produce is that key balancing item, and under President Trump, the fact that you know you're going to get permits, you're gonna be able to build infrastructure, you're not gonna be demonized and threatened with giant tax increases all the time. President Trump is lowering the cost to produce oil and natural gas in the United States, and that means that balancing point around which prices will balance is lower than it was before. Look, the fastest growing piece of our oil production is natural gas liquids. These are things that come along when you produce natural gas. And what did Trump do on day one? End the pause on natural gas export terminals? We've approved more increased capacity for export terminals in just these first hundred and thirty days than the amount of capacity of our second largest country cutter in Australia as natural gas exporters. Trump is making it easier for American producers to get products to market. So what do you get? More production, lower prices, more opportunities.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:06:37] Yeah, we heard that from Secretary Doug Burgum here yesterday about the 900 licenses that were approved. And I like the idea that you've got all hands on deck in terms of the ways to generate energy. A Department of Energy issued an emergency order this week as record heat sweeps the country. Warning that electricity demands are peaking, stretching the power grid to the limit. Ms. Secretary, what about that? I mean, you said the administration is using every available tool to secure energy. What should we be expecting from electricity? And there are a lot of impacts to that. We need more electricians. We need more electricity. We've got AI demand, data center demand. Assess the situation.

Chris Wright, Secretary of Energy [00:07:21] Yeah, look, during the Biden administration for four years, we were on a course, almost no growth in electricity production, 25% price rises, which made Americans angry, helped elect President Trump. But we were a course that was a train wreck. We would continue to see rapid rises in electricity in the next few years, and we would lose the AI race because you wouldn't be able to bring the extra juice you need to build all those data centers here in the country. Thank God President Trump was elected. So, we're doing everything possible now to sweep out the nonsense, but a lot of nonsense was in there. For example, in my department, we've issued four emergency orders just in the last few weeks to stop the closure of reliable plants. So we can keep the lights on and stop pushing up electricity prices. We had to issue an emergency order a few days ago just to let utilities in the southeast run their plants at full capacity so they could keep the light on. Under the Biden laws, that's illegal. Emissions rules would have prevented them from producing all the electricity they could and they would have had rolling brownouts. That's just total nonsense. But you're right, Maria. We need to make changes rapidly. We need to see new capacity built. Smarter regulation, we need to use our grid wiser. There's so many things we need to do to improve it, we can't do it all overnight, but I can assure you the team at Department of Energy and across this administration are 24 seven, seven days a week working to get out the morass, the nonsense that got put in, free American capitalist, free American energy production and bring jobs back here. We want a shortage of electricity and plumbers and all that, that pushes wages up and that gives great job opportunities. For all those hard work in America's.

Maria Bartiromo, Fox News Host [00:09:04] Absolutely. Secretary, great to catch up. Thanks so much. Thanks, Muriel. We'll see you soon. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright,

The Bottom Line

A shout out to Maria for having such great insights and being a great interviewer. She is one of the great reporters of our time. And Chris Wright never fails to deliver on the interviews, messaging, and commitments of the Trump administration. There is a lot to unpack from this interview, but the bottom line is that Drill Baby Drill is actually Drill Baby Drill when fiscally responsible.

Suppose you have listened to the Energy News Beat Podcast. In that case, you have likely heard me say that the ESG movement has helped the governance side of United States oil and gas exploration and oilfield service companies focus on providing returns to investors. And subsequently making some of the world's best-performing investments.

Chris nailed it with his articulation of the balance between the oil companies and prices. As this applies to my day job, we analyze each well's economics as individual investments and how they support corporate drilling objectives. The balance that Chris talks about will focus the great E&P operators in areas of conventional drilling, which is cheaper, rather than longer horizontal fracing, which is more expensive.

The conversation serves as another reminder that we are witnessing a shift in demand for natural gas and its associated liquids. This is huge, and this administration is migrating to the market.

Secretary Wright has his work cut out for him, as he needs to get legislation through Congress to protect the United States’ oil and gas companies from the Net Zero and carbon taxes that are about to be imposed by the UK, EU, and Canada. Energy Dominance will not be as achievable if not stopped quickly.

Please let me or Michael know if you have any questions about oil and gas deals and how they may fit into your drilling program or portfolio. Thank you to all of our great subscribers and listeners to the Energy News Beat podcast.