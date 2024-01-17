Drax gets go-ahead for carbon capture project at estimated £40bn cost to bill-payers
SCHEME TO CONVERT BIOMASS UNITS COULD BECOME ONE OF WORLD’S MOST EXPENSIVE ENERGY PROJECTS, EXPERTS SAY
Drax has received permission from the government to fit carbon capture technology to its wood-burning power plant, in a project that could cost bill-payers more than £40bn.
The energy secretary, Claire Coutinho, on Tuesday approved the project to convert two of its biomass units to use the technology
Analysts have predicted that the revamp of the North Yo…
