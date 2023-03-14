Dow Jones Futures: Banking Crisis Escalates Ahead Of CPI Inflation Report; GitLab, Tesla, Schwab In Focus
Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday’s open, as the banking crisis continues to escalate, with two large bank failures in recent days — SVB Financial (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY). Meanwhile, Schwab stock plunged 11% Monday on growing liquidity fears, while Tesla shares climbed after the company ramped up hiring at its Gigafactory in Texas.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.