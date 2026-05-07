Doomberg on the Energy News Beat Global Oil and Gas Markets Update

You will NOT want to miss this episode of the Energy News Beat Global Oil and Gas Markets Update with our special guest Doomberg. We were live on LinkedIn and YouTube, and we had some great questions.

Doomberg was on point today, and while I don’t agree with everything he says, he is right a lot, and with my track record of being right more than I am wrong, this podcast is a great way to look at the market from a balanced perspective.

The fact that he pointed out, “If Trump and Xi meet next week, the war in Iran is over,” is huge, and having one of our Aircraft Carrier Groups leave the area is an indication that the war may be close to being over. The other major point is that President Trump may be treating California like the dad who lets the kid put the fork in the light socket to teach them a lesson. If the crisis in California gets bad, they will be begging for pipelines.

The other wild point today is that Doomberg is pointing out that Ed Miliband may be the least damaged leader in the UK, and may be the next Prime Minister. I did not have that one on my bingo card!





We highly recommend subscribing to Doomberg’s Substack at: https://newsletter.doomberg.com/



1. Geopolitical Conflict & War Resolution

The primary focus is on the potential end of the Middle East conflict (referred to as “World War III”). Doomberg argues that multiple signals suggest the war is concluding, including:

An aircraft carrier leaving the Gulf

Trump’s planned visit to Beijing

Gold trading patterns showing inverse correlation with war escalation

Diplomatic activity (Iranian Foreign Minister visiting Oman, St. Petersburg, and Beijing)

Market behavior suggesting peace is being priced in



2. Global Energy Markets & Oil Pricing

Extensive discussion about oil market dynamics:

Oil price projections (ranging from $50-$100+ per barrel)

The impact of the conflict on global oil supply

Strategic Petroleum Reserve refilling strategy

California’s diesel crisis and energy independence issues

The role of OPEC and its members (particularly UAE’s exit)



3. Global Realignment & New Trading Blocs

The emergence of new geopolitical alliances based on energy policies:

A potential new world order with the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, India, China, and Russia

The contrast between energy-friendly nations and “net zero” countries (EU, UK, Canada)

The UAE’s positioning as closer to Israel/US interests

Iran’s strengthened regional position



4. UK Political Predictions

A bold prediction that Ed Miliband will become Prime Minister, based on:

Current Labour Party vulnerabilities

Scandals affecting other potential successors

The contrast between energy-knowledgeable leaders (like Liz Truss) being removed from power

Miliband as the “cleanest dirty shirt” in London politics



5. Energy Policy & Deindustrialization

Criticism of net-zero policies in Western nations:

UK banning North Sea drilling while Norway increases production

EU energy policies creating dependency

Windfall profit taxes discouraging energy production

California’s refinery closures creating fuel shortages



6. Currency & Financial System Changes

Discussion of potential shifts in global monetary systems:

Possibility of Russia and China backing currencies with gold

The weaponization of the US dollar through sanctions

China’s blocking statute against US sanctions

The end of the post-WWII order



7. Personal Preparedness & Energy Security

Practical discussion about:

Home energy independence (solar, batteries, propane generators)

Preparedness for grid outages

The importance of self-sufficiency

Community resilience



8. Media & Misinformation

Commentary on:

Fake Doomberg accounts on social media

Mainstream media coverage vs. open-source intelligence

The role of Substack in bypassing traditional media gatekeeping

Podcast listener metrics and platform independence





The conversation weaves these topics together to paint a picture of a world transitioning from a US-dominated unipolar order to a multipolar system where energy policy and geopolitical alignment will be central to global power dynamics.

I am really looking forward to interviewing Jon Brewton tomorrow about how AI and Nuclear will impact the markets, and that Podcast will be released on Saturday.

Next week, we also have Alina Voss from NX Atomics on Nuclear in the United States stopping by the podcast.





A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.





Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy





And we have WellDatabase rolling in as a new sponsor. https://welldatabase.com/