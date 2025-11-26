Doomberg - Late Britan A decisive moment approaches for the United Kingdom.

This was, yet again, a real treat to have Doomberg and David Blackmon stop by, and it has gone out on both of our podcast channels. One cool feature for our Substack subscribers is that the podcast is commercial-free on our Substack Channel.

Thank you to Doomberg and David Blackmon for yet again providing a great energy and geopolitical discussion. It is an honor to visit with them.

Doomberg’s golden nuggets on the podcast.

“Gavin Newsom is a talented politician and he is a formidable retail politician. Because he is politician first, he doesn’t have any really core principles. And he will shape shift to wherever he needs to be to first secure the Democratic Party nomination and then win the general election.” - Doomberg’s assessment of the California governor. “Data is infinitely easier to send around the world than electricity or natural gas.” - Doomberg on the future of powering data centers and AI.

Key points in our discussion.

1. The upcoming UK budget announcement and the impact on the British oil and gas industry. Doomberg discusses how the UK government’s windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies is hurting investment and production in the North Sea.

2. The ongoing war in Ukraine and the prospects for a negotiated peace. Doomberg shares his analysis that the war will likely only end through military capitulation, not a negotiated settlement.

3. The decline of the US dollar’s status as the global reserve currency (the “petrodollar”) and the shift towards alternative payment systems and reserve assets like gold. Doomberg discusses how this transition is underway.

4. The challenges of powering the growing energy demands of data centers and AI computing, and the potential need for dedicated power generation rather than relying on the existing electricity grid.

5. Doomberg’s views on the political landscape in the US, including the potential for Gavin Newsom to be a formidable Democratic presidential candidate in the future, and the impact of Trump’s political style and policies.

