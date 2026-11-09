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Doomberg, Charlie Garcia and Stu Turley on the changing winds in the energy markets

A recording from Stu Turley's live video
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Stu Turley

In this episode of the Energy News Beat Podcast, host Stu Turley sits down with two prominent analysts—Charlie Garcia of MarketWatch and Capital Mischief, and Doomberg, the influential energy and finance commentator—to dissect the seismic shifts reshaping American politics, energy policy, and geopolitics. The conversation kicks off with a candid analysis of the recent election results, exploring how soaring energy prices, an unpopular military conflict in the Middle East, and widespread voter frustration with corruption upended political expectations. From there, the discussion expands into critical energy infrastructure challenges—particularly California’s refinery crisis and its implications for fuel prices—the explosive growth of data centers and their competing demands for reliable power, and the strategic miscalculations behind ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine.

﻿Woven throughout are insights into emerging opportunities in AI and geothermal energy, speculation about the 2028 presidential race, and a sobering assessment of how political cycles and voter preferences increasingly clash with long-term strategic planning. This wide-ranging conversation offers a rare blend of energy market expertise, geopolitical analysis, and political commentary from three seasoned observers navigating an era of unprecedented volatility.

Check out Charlie Garcia

Capital Mischief
Capital Mischief: what I learned briefing six presidents, applied to your portfolio. The market-moving events. Before the smart money sees them.
By Charlie Garcia

Check out Doomberg:

Doomberg
A lateral-thinking approach to energy, finance, and geopolitics | Subscribe below for free previews of new articles | Click through to our About page for pricing and FAQ.

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1. 2024 Election Analysis & Political Shifts

The hosts analyze the recent “blue wave” election results, discussing why voters rejected the previous administration. Key factors include:

  • High energy prices (gas, diesel, electricity) as a major voting issue

  • The unpopular Iran war, which voters cited as a key factor

  • Significant swing in Latino voter support (from 67% to ~30% in Texas)

  • Voter frustration with corruption and insider trading

  • The shift from a “no wars” campaign promise to military conflicts

2. Energy Policy & Refinery Crisis

Extensive discussion on California’s refining capacity collapse:

  • California has gone from 7 refineries down to 5 slated to close

  • Risk of $10 gasoline and $12 diesel if one more closes

  • The Jones Act’s impact on fuel imports and distribution

  • Potential use of the Defense Production Act to reopen refineries

  • Blue states having 52% higher electricity costs than red states

3. Data Centers & AI Infrastructure

The tension between energy demands and voter opposition:

  • Data centers losing 46 of 47 local ballot initiatives

  • 3 out of 4 voters opposed data centers in their towns

  • Texas’s massive backlog of data centers and Governor Abbott’s pause

  • NVIDIA’s role and the recent scandal involving CEO Jensen Huang

  • The need for reliable power sources near data centers

4. Geopolitical Conflicts & War Strategy

Deep analysis of ongoing military conflicts:

  • Iran War: Characterized as a strategic miscalculation; discussion of regime change vs. limited strikes

  • Ukraine War: Analysis of Russia’s strategy, bridge destruction, and NATO weapons supply

  • Putin’s long-term strategic patience vs. U.S. political cycles

  • Questions about whether the U.S. should remain in NATO

  • Emerging trading blocs: U.S.-Russia-India-China vs. declining EU

5. Corruption & Insider Trading

Discussion of ethical concerns in government:

  • Trump administration officials’ private market dealings

  • Jared Kushner’s international investments

  • Insider trading by members of Congress

  • The contrast between campaign promises and actual behavior

6. Future Political Landscape

Early speculation on 2028 presidential race:

  • DeSantis vs. Newsom as a potential matchup

  • Rubio’s political positioning

  • JD Vance’s potential role

  • The Democratic primary’s potential candidates

7. Energy Innovation & Markets

Emerging opportunities and challenges:

  • Geothermal energy companies (Fevro) and their market timing

  • EQT and Range Resources merger creating a natural gas “super major”

  • The role of fracking innovation in geothermal development

  • Toby Rice and Christopher Wright as influential American capitalists

8. AI & Agentic Systems

Charlie Garcia’s work on the emerging AI economy:

  • Digital employees replacing human workers

  • Early-stage companies generating massive revenue through AI agents

  • Microsoft’s early retirement offers amid AI transformation

  • Investment opportunities in AI infrastructure

The podcast weaves together energy policy, geopolitics, market analysis, and political commentary, with a strong emphasis on how energy costs and policy decisions shaped recent election outcomes.

We are already planning our next conversation with Charlie and Doomberg - buckle up.

We would also like to give our sponsors a shout-out.

﻿Check out the World’s Greatest Podcast Show Notes at EnergyNewsBeat.co or EnergyNewsBeat.com, and the Energy News Beat Substack at:

Energy News Beat

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At The Intersection of Energy and Finance - By Sandstone Group

By Stu Turley

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

Data2 if you have any business systems, can you trust A? Well, they have the patent on validation. . https://data2.zoholandingpage.com/energy

And we have WellDatabase rolling, and we use their tools for the Energy News Beat weekly Rig Reports: https://welldatabase.com/

Also entering Sponsor Rey Trevino, Pecos Operating https://pecos.energy/

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