Forty-four of 176 turbines are standing, about 85% of the project is done, and $10.1 billion has already been spent. The company’s $62-a-megawatt-hour cost figure is not a bill cut. NextEra’s $67 billion merger bid heads to an evidentiary hearing Nov. 17, with a 54.9-gigawatt data-center pipeline hanging over the grid.

Forty-four turbines are up. One hun…