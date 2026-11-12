Forty-four of 176 turbines are standing, about 85% of the project is done, and $10.1 billion has already been spent. The company’s $62-a-megawatt-hour cost figure is not a bill cut. NextEra’s $67 billion merger bid heads to an evidentiary hearing Nov. 17, with a 54.9-gigawatt data-center pipeline hanging over the grid.
Dominion Says Its Virginia Offshore Wind Farm Is 85% Complete. The Merger Fight Over Your Bill Goes to Trial Nov. 17.
Will the Blue Wave embolden more wind and solar?
Forty-four turbines are up. One hun…
Subscribe for free to continue reading
Enter your email and get every post from Energy News Beat.