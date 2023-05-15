Dominion eyeing more natural gas plants, modular reactors
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Renewables alone aren’t expected to meet a projected increase in demand for electricity in the coming decades, Dominion Energy Virginia said in a filing this week that was closely aligned with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s energy policy.
That means the state’s largest electric utility may seek to keep most of its existing power st…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.