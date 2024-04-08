Dimon Calls Push to Stop All Oil and Gas Enormously Naïve
Jamie Dimon said US delays of liquefied natural gas projects were done for political reasons to pacify those who believe oil and gas projects should simply be stopped — a position he calls “wrong” and “enormously naïve.”
The head of JPMorgan Chase & Co. made the comments Monday in his annual shareholder letter, in which he touted replacing coal with natu…
