Did Trump Just Kill Joe Biden's EV Dreams

This was a fun podcast with Tammy Nemeth, Irina Slav, David Blackmon, and me! We had way too much fun and had some great comments from the live audience.

We also had some great insights from Dr. Graham Conway, Principal Engineer in the Automotive Division at Southwest Research Institute. A shout-out to Rodney, who found out who he was. I have included the full TED Talk clip below, along with the key bullet points.

Key Points for the Energy Realities Podcast this morning:

The main topics discussed in this transcript are:

1. The impact of Trump’s policies on the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the United States. The transcript discusses how Trump’s actions, such as rescinding California’s EV mandate and the CAFE standards, have negatively impacted the growth of the EV market in the US.

2. The challenges and limitations of EVs, including their high costs, limited range, battery fires, and lack of consumer demand. We provide detailed analysis on why EVs are not a viable or sustainable solution compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

3. The impact of government subsidies and incentives on the EV market. We discuss how the removal of subsidies, such as the $7,500 tax credit, has led to a significant drop in EV sales in the US.

4. The geopolitical and economic implications of the transition to EVs, including the impact on manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy security. We touch on how this transition is affecting countries like Canada and the European Union.

5. The broader context of the “green energy transition” agenda, criticizing it as an ideological and unsustainable approach that is harming economies and energy security.

Key Chapters:

00:00 Introduction - Irina Slav

03:18 David Blackmon’s view on how the Trump Administration’s impact on EVs

09:55 Dr. Tammy Nemeth covers Norway and the UK’s impact.

18:40 Dr. Graham Conway on his TED Talk and how EVs are not as environmentally friendly as advertised.

24:44 Irina Slav is pointing out that the EU wants smaller EVs and shorter ranges.

30:44 Dr. Tammy Nemeth Zelensky, Starmer, and Macron meeting to figure out the next action items.

32:48 Dr. Tammy Nemeth brings up that EU and Canada allowed deindustrialization to become a service economy, and may have caused harm to long-term manufacturing capabilities.

Dr. Graham Conway's TED Talk was outstanding; here is the TikTok video. I will be reaching out to him to get him on the podcast.

Here are Dr. Conway’s key points outlined for you.

· The average age of a vehicle before it gets scrapped is around 180,000 miles.

· A conventional vehicle produces about 30 tons of CO2 over its lifetime.

· An electric vehicle produces less CO2 than a conventional vehicle, as some of the electricity comes from renewable sources and the electric motor is more efficient.

· However, a large amount of CO2 is produced in manufacturing a vehicle, even before it is driven.

· The conventional vehicle comes to the showroom having generated about 6 tons of CO2.

· The electric vehicle comes to the showroom having generated about 12 tons of CO2 due to the battery manufacturing process.

· You would have to drive the electric vehicle around 80-90,000 miles before offsetting that initial CO2 penalty.

· The conventional vehicle has a 400 mile range, while the example electric vehicle has only a 125 mile range.

· To match the 400 mile range, the electric vehicle would need a larger battery, which increases its CO2 footprint over its lifetime compared to the conventional vehicle.

The Narrative Is Changing Along with the Trading Blocs

We are seeing some huge changes rolling out around the world, and the trading bloc alignment that I have been talking about is tied to Net Zero, Energy, and Fiscal policies.

Thank you again to the great listeners on the live podcast for your questions and for helping with this discussion about how the world is changing.

