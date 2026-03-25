Did Iran Gift Kharg to the US?

Today’s show has a series of huge stories, and David Blackmon and I have way too much fun covering the wild energy stories going on around the world.

1. Potential U.S. Acquisition of Karg Island

The transcript discusses President Trump’s comments about Iran potentially handing the U.S. a “very big present” related to oil and gas. This appears to reference Karg Island, which is critical to Iran’s economy as it handles nearly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. The geopolitical implications of U.S. control over this strategic asset are explored.

President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell yesterday in the White House Oval Office: Iran just handed the United States a “very big present” worth a tremendous amount of money. It wasn’t nuclear-related, he stressed. It was “oil-and-gas-related” and tied directly to the flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Trump called it a “significant prize” that proves America is “dealing with the right people” in Tehran — and that Iran “wants to make a deal… very badly.”

The timing could not be more explosive. The Strait of Hormuz has been largely shuttered since the U.S.-Israeli campaign began on February 28, sending global oil prices soaring and choking off roughly 20% of the world’s traded crude. Yet Trump’s cryptic “gift” comment has energy markets buzzing with speculation: Did Washington just secure de facto control — or at least a major concession — over Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island?

Why Kharg Island Changes Everything

Kharg Island, a tiny coral outcrop 20 miles off Iran’s coast, handles nearly 90% of Iran’s crude exports — about 1.5–1.7 million barrels per day before the war. U.S. forces already struck military targets there earlier this month, but left the oil infrastructure largely intact. Trump has talked for decades about seizing it. Now, with Marines from the 31st MEU and additional amphibious assets en route, the island sits at the center of every war-gaming scenario.

2. Global Refinery Attacks and Disruptions

There’s extensive coverage of refinery attacks occurring worldwide, affecting fuel supply and production capacity. The discussion includes a country-by-country breakdown of impacts in major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Australia, highlighting how these disruptions ripple through global energy markets.

3. Shifting Oil Price Narratives

The transcript examines how market expectations have fundamentally changed—from predictions of an oil glut and lower prices to forecasts of sustained higher prices. Analysis from major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan is referenced to support these shifting outlooks.

4. Global Fertilizer and Agriculture Crisis

The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz is discussed as a trigger for LNG supply disruptions, which would severely impact fertilizer production. Combined with Russia’s halt on ammonium nitrate exports, this threatens global food supply chains.

5. California’s Energy Vulnerabilities

The transcript covers Chevron’s warnings about a potential fuel crisis in California, driven by the Iran conflict and the state’s dependence on imported fuels. Legal and regulatory challenges around refinery closures and offshore oil production are also discussed.

6. Additional Energy Concerns

Brief mentions of refinery explosions (Valero Port Arthur) and emerging cybersecurity risks related to electric vehicle batteries.

1.Iranian War May Have an Off Ramp – Did The US Just Get Kharg Island?

2.Refineries Under Attack Globally

Escalating conflicts have turned oil refineries into strategic targets worldwide. Ukrainian drone campaigns continue to hammer Russian facilities, while the 2026 Iran war (U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian retaliation across the Gulf) has triggered widespread damage to refineries, terminals, and related gas infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Israel. These attacks have taken approximately 2.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of global refining capacity offline—roughly 3-4% of worldwide runs—and disrupted downstream products including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and fertilizers.

In the article above is a comprehensive country-by-country breakdown based on the latest verified impacts (as of mid-March 2026). Where specific unit damage is reported, I note it; otherwise, full or partial shutdowns are indicated with estimated offline volumes. Product yields use industry-standard averages (gasoline ~42%, diesel ~30%, jet fuel ~10%, other/petrochemicals ~18%) adjusted slightly for regional configurations (Russia is more diesel-heavy).

3.On Oil Prices, Ther Narrative Shifts to ‘Higher for Longer-David Blackmon –Forbes

David writes on Forbes:

A new analysis published March 24 by energy data and analytics firm Enverus factors in these variable and more, resulting in a “higher for longer” forecast than the major banks contemplate. Much longer, in fact: The report, headlined “The Return of $100 Oil,” warns consumers to expect “Brent crude to average $95 per barrel for the remainder of 2026 and $100 in 2027, due to accelerating global stock draws and an unresponsive supply outlook.” “The world has an oil flow problem that is draining stocks,” said Al Salazar, director of research at Enverus subsidiary Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR). “Whenever that oil flow problem is resolved, the world is left with low stocks. That’s what drives our oil price outlook higher for longer. With consolidation and stricter capital discipline reshaping the shale patch, we expect a much more restrained U.S. supply response than in previous $100/bbl environments.”

It is a great article, and there will be months of getting the supply line back to “normal”. But it also has a huge problem with the lack of investment in oil and gas over the last 20 years, which I have been talking about.

We will see a higher price for the short term, and that is great for oil and gas investors, and not so good for consumers in Blue States like California.

4.Global Fertilizer Crisis Deepens: Strait of Hormuz Closure, Diesel Shortages, and LNG Disruptions Threaten Agriculture and Food Security

The global agriculture sector is staring down a perfect storm of fertilizer disruptions, diesel fuel shortages, and skyrocketing energy costs—all triggered by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the escalation of conflict in the Middle East after “Operation Epic Fury” on February 28, 2026. What began as a geopolitical flashpoint has rapidly become an energy and food security crisis, with ripple effects hitting farms from the U.S. heartland to Australia, California, Europe, and beyond. Fertilizer production is inextricably linked to natural gas (via the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process for nitrogen fertilizers), while diesel powers the tractors, combines, and transport fleets that keep fields productive. With roughly one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade, significant LNG flows, and 20-25% of world oil passing through the Hormuz chokepoint, the blockade has choked supplies and sent prices surging.

LNG and Natural Gas: The Hidden Driver of Fertilizer Production

Nitrogen fertilizers like urea and ammonia—accounting for the bulk of global use—rely on natural gas for ~80% of production costs. Qatar, a Hormuz-dependent LNG powerhouse (roughly 20% of global LNG exports), halted output after strikes on facilities, triggering force majeure on shipments and forcing downstream fertilizer plants in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Europe to cut production. Gulf countries supply 34-49% of world urea and ammonia exports, plus massive volumes of phosphate precursors and sulfur (up to 45% of global sulfur supply stranded). Monthly Gulf urea exports of over 1.5 million tons (plus Iran’s 350,000-400,000 tons) are now largely unavailable, with vessels idle and logistics paralyzed.

This isn’t just a trade route issue—it’s a production crisis. Natural gas prices have spiked globally, prompting widespread plant shutdowns and compounding earlier 2025 pressures from China’s export curbs. Urea prices have jumped 28-50% in weeks (some benchmarks up over 42% year-over-year), with broader fertilizer indices rising 18-35% since late February.

5.Iran Gas Flow to Turkey Said to Stop After South Pars Strike

This is an example of the problems with relying on neighbors for your gas. Iran supplies 14% of Turkey’s gas for electricity.

6.Chevron to Buy Oil from Sable Offshore for Californians

In a significant boost for California’s energy security and domestic oil supply, Chevron Corp. announced plans to purchase up to 20,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Sable Offshore Corp.’s newly restarted Santa Ynez Unit platforms off the coast of Santa Barbara. The deal, reported today, marks one of the first commercial sales of oil from Sable’s federal waters operations since the Trump administration invoked the Defense Production Act earlier this month to override state-level delays and restart production.

Sable Offshore, which acquired the Santa Ynez Unit (including platforms Harmony, Heritage, and Hondo) from ExxonMobil, resumed oil flow through the Santa Ynez Pipeline System on March 14, 2026, following direct orders from U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. The company expects to ramp up to a gross oil rate of 50,000 barrels per day by early April, with first sales targeted for April 1. This restart represents a roughly 15% increase in California’s in-state oil production and has the potential to displace nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude imports each month—oil that would otherwise be refined right here in the Golden State for California drivers, businesses, and consumers.

A Clear Win for California Supply and Jobs

This Chevron-Sable partnership is exactly the kind of pragmatic, pro-California move the state desperately needs. Instead of relying on tankers hauling foreign crude across the Pacific—often from regions now disrupted by global conflict—California refineries will process locally produced oil from federal waters just off Santa Barbara. The crude will flow directly into the state’s pipeline network, supporting in-state refining and keeping more energy dollars and jobs within California borders.

7.Chevron Warns California Risks Fuel Crisis Unless Iran War Eases

Chevron Corp. has issued a stark warning to California: the state is barreling toward a full-blown fuel crisis unless the ongoing war with Iran eases and state officials slash taxes and regulations that have strangled its refining industry.

The world’s second-largest oil company is signaling it may walk away from refining in the Golden State altogether. With California already importing roughly 20% of its refined fuels from Asia, any disruption in global commodity markets—exacerbated by the Iran conflict—is hitting home hard. Global refining capacity has already taken a 2.8 million barrels-per-day hit from the Ukraine and Iran wars, knocking out 3-4% of worldwide runs and tightening supplies of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and even fertilizers.

Bloomberg posts: Now shipments from China, South Korea, Singapore and elsewhere are at risk of slowing significantly as Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz, leaving Asian nations struggling to meet their own demand at home. Chevron’s oil refining head Andy Walz said the potential for fuel shortages in California is his “worst fear.” “We have refineries in Asia that are having to cut crude, and so they’re going to make less products,” Walz said in an interview Tuesday. “What if San Francisco doesn’t have the jet fuel it needs? Or Los Angeles? Or maybe gasoline?”

This isn’t hypothetical. Asia’s key refining hubs—China, Singapore, and India—are already out of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Newsom’s California is squarely in the crosshairs while the rest of the U.S. scrambles to cope.

David and I cover the fact that if President Trump does not federalize the entire downstream market by eliminating CARB and the state overreach through their regulations, we are in a National Security Crisis of biblical proportions.

8.Valero Port Arthur Refinery Explosion Shuts Down 435,000 b/d Refinery

9.America’s superpower is natural gas.

Great interview with Secretary Chris Wright at CERA Week, and he is right.

10.Security experts concerned on potential harm of EV batteries

Shout-out to Ronald Stein, Author and great guest on the Energy News Beat, for yet another great article.

Cybersecurity and national security experts have explored how EV batteries and the connected technology of electric vehicles could potentially be weaponized in other ways to cause significant disruption or mass casualties in a terrorist attack scenario or actions by a disgruntled employee. Click this Link to Sign up for Energy Literacy from Ronald Stein.

A shout-out to Steve Reese and the Reese Energy Consulting group for sponsoring the Podcast

https://reeseenergyconsulting.com/.

A shout-out to our New Sponsor, Data2 - We will be running an AI Centered Series and have lots of data rolling out!. https://www.data2.ai/resources/the-decision-lag-report

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