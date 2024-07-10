Department of Interior shuts down millions of acres of Alaska to all oil, gas and mining activity
THE DECISION ON D-1 LANDS REMOVES AN AREA THE SIZE OF THE STATE OF PENNSYLVANIA FROM RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT, AND BLOCKING THE AMBLER ACCESS ROAD PREVENTS THE U.S. FROM DEVELOPING COBALT AND COPPER RESOU
The Interior Department last Friday blocked 28 million acres of federal land in the state of Alaska from any mining or oil and gas development.
Rick Whitbeck, Alaska state director for Power The Future, said the decision on D-1 lands removes an area the size of the state of Pennsylvania from resource development, which will have severe energy impact to t…
