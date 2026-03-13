Deindustrialization and the Energy Crisis - Former Prime Minister Liz Truss stops by The Energy News Beat Podcast

This was a fun podcast and is going out on both the Energy News Beat channel and the Crude Truth Podcast Channel with Rey Trevino. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is a breath of fresh air, and I really enjoyed her answers, and Rey hit it out of the park with some great questions as well.

We confirmed some key points I have been making: the British deep state has not had the United States’ back. PM Truss drives home the fact that Net Zero costs more money and is a method of deindustrialization and control. By moving all of the jobs to China and electrifying everything, the consumers are the losers.

The similarities of California, New York, and the UK are frightening. We hope to be a resource for PM Truss as she is trying to save her country.

1. British Economy & Energy Policy

Liz Truss discusses the UK’s economic challenges, arguing that deindustrialization and over-reliance on renewable energy have driven up energy costs and harmed economic growth. She advocates for alternative energy strategies including fracking, removing windfall taxes on North Sea oil and gas, and positioning Britain as a net energy exporter.

2. Climate vs. Economic Priorities

A central theme is the tension between climate change policies and economic interests. Truss contends that the current government has prioritized climate objectives at the expense of citizens’ economic well-being, and calls for a rebalancing of these priorities.

3. UK-US Political Comparisons

The discussion draws parallels between left-wing ideological influence in both countries, with references to figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Truss praises Trump’s “America First” energy approach and suggests the UK needs a similar policy revolution.

4. Geopolitics & Energy Security

Topics include Iran’s destabilizing role in the Middle East, the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, and the need for stronger UK-US alignment on energy security and confronting geopolitical threats.

5. Media & Public Discourse

Truss criticizes mainstream UK media for insufficient coverage of green energy policy consequences and advocates for alternative media platforms and podcasts to amplify diverse viewpoints.

“ And when I was in power, what I wanted to do was get fracking, get rid of the windfall tax on the North Sea, make Britain energy independent, make us a net energy exporter so that we can lower it. “ Liz Truss, Former Prime Minister UK

It was shocking to me how bad the deep state shut her down, and how much they control the numbers, just like California.

“ There are the same self-defeating ideologs in America. You can see them in California. You could see them in Minnesota. But luckily they’re not in the White House. Unfortunately, the self-defeating ideologues are in number 10 Downing Street at present. “ Liz Truss, Former Prime Minister UK

Another great question from Rey Trevino on the Crude Truth hit home. When he asked PM Truss about how she would have handled the current war with Iran, she, without hesitation, said she would stand with President Trump and the United States.

On yesterday’s podcast, I challenged our great Secretary Bessent and Secretary Chris Wright to examine corruption in California. As Liz pointed out, she could use a Donald Trump-style administration. I think we have the single best adminstration ever assembled. Buckle up, as they have some great things rolling around the corner.

I also had great fun asking PM Truss about Kathryn Porter. She said she knew of Kathryn’s work, and I just jumped out there and said she could do Ed Miliband’s job beautifully and competently.

When we covered the issue about the Bank of London and Lloyd’s of London’s move, it really confirmed my viewpoint that the trading blocs are changing right before our eyes. Those following Net Zero and those pushing on to prosperity and energy sustainability. The Deep State Actors are heavily embedded in the UK government, and it will take their version of Donald Trump to get them turned around. Without a Liz Truss at the helm, or a Steve Hilton, they are doomed.

PM Truss is truly a breath of fresh air, and I hope we can help her as much as we can. The world needs more leaders like her.

Thank you, Liz, for stopping by - Stu.

Ten Years to Save the West! - I just bought my copy.

Check out her book: https://a.co/d/0e4Z71Em

