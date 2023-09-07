Deep geothermal heat pump system to supply 6,000 households
GERMANY: A 6MW geothermal heat pump system capable of supplying over 6,000 households is set to be installed in the Wilhelmsburg district of Hamburg.
In an expansion of the current Wilhelmsburg heating network operated by Hamburger Energiewerke, construction of a heating plant at the geothermal energy site is scheduled to start in spring 2024, with conne…
