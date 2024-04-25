Deal Spotlight Episode #6: SLB Forecasting US Shale Future By Buying ChampionX?

Another merger, another Deal Spotlight! On today’s episode, we talk all things OFS and the merger of SLB + ChampionX that happened earlier this year. To break all this down, we needed to find an expert, and Jeff Krimmel is that expert!

He joins the show to discuss all things OFS, market dynamics, pricing, and future segment forecasts before diving into this merger from all angles. SLB is making a clear statement: the future of US Shale is in production longevity, not drilling. Jeff points out some really interesting tidbits surrounding the nature of the press releases and in the end, gives it his blessing.

Thanks again to Jeff Krimmel for joining the show.

Until the next deal!

Links:

Jeff Krimmel Newsletter: https://jeffkrimmel.carrd.co/

Jeff’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffkrimmel/

Jeff’s Website: https://krimmelsg.com/

Highlights of the Podcast

00:00 – Introduction and overview of the Schlumberger Champion X oilfield service merger discussion

01:37 – Discussion about Jeff Krimmel’s recent keynote address

03:22- Overview of Jeff Kimmel's background in oilfield services and strategy

05:06 – Discussion about market pricing strategies in oilfield services

08:28 – Analysis of the Schlumberger Champion X merger

17:32 – Current sentiment in the oilfield services market

25:03 – Detailed breakdown of the Schlumberger Champion X merger highlights

27:43 – Discussion on the future of operational expenditure in oilfield services

29:47 – Examination of Champion X’s business focus and how it complements Schlumberger

36:00 – Discussion of synergies and financial aspects of the merger

44:50 – Final thoughts on the Schlumberger Champion X merger and its impact on the oilfield services industry

50:10 – Conclusion and wrap-up of the episode