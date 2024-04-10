Deal Spotlight Episode #5: Chord + Enerplus and the Quest for 3-mile Lateral Locations

Bakken consolidation is here! Pumped to be back for this latest Deal Spotlight covering Chord + Enerplus. This deal makes sense in lots of ways: acreage, development timelines etc... One of the things quoted many times by Chord management is the under-development on the Enerplus acreage of 3-mile laterals. If true, this deal has a lot of legs give the acreage position of Enerplus and its place in the development window. At $3.8B - and PDP worth around $1.5B - meaning PUDs are around 50% of the value in this deal. Hopefully, Chord is right with their development expectations!

John Ferrell is my guest again, and he has some interesting views as to the performance of Chord's 3-mile wells and offers some interesting data points as to why Chord has been successful with their current 3-mile development.

Until the next deal, thanks for tuning in.

