Deal Spotlight Episode #5: Chord + Enerplus and the Quest for 3-mile Lateral Locations
Bakken consolidation is here! Pumped to be back for this latest Deal Spotlight covering Chord + Enerplus. This deal makes sense in lots of ways: acreage, development timelines etc… One of the things quoted many times by Chord management is the under-development on the Enerplus acreage of 3-mile laterals. If true, this deal has a lot of legs give the a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.