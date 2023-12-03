Deal Spotlight Episode 1 Part 2 – The guys cover the Eddy County and Matador in the Wolfcamp A.
This is the second part of the Matador in Eddy County Deal Evaluation. If you missed Part 1, you can check it out here: Deal Spotlight Episode 1 Part 1 – The guys cover the Eddy County and Matador in the Wolfcamp A. Got Questions on oil and gas investment evaluations.
Because of the enormous requests from investors evaluating oil and gas, we are starting…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy News Beat to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.