Secretary Scott Bessent is running on all cylinders for the United States and President Trump. Maria Bartiromo on Fox News does a great job in the interview, but let’s break down some key points and how they will impact finance, geopolitics, and energy.

This was a huge interview, and it has far-reaching nuggets that we need to highlight.

The main topics discussed in this interview are:

1. The U.S. President’s interest in acquiring Greenland and the reaction from European allies. Secretary Bessent explains the President’s strategic rationale for wanting control of Greenland. After you hear his quote on Diego Garcia, you will understand why Greenland is heating up. This is a critical base, and the UN has been urging the UK to hand it over. How do you keep military assets if they are not yours?

2. The potential impact of tariffs on Europe and the U.S. relationship with NATO. Secretary Bessent emphasizes the importance of the NATO alliance and the need for European countries to increase their defense spending. Not being arrogant, but we ARE NATO. Without the United States, the EU would be speaking Russian or German.

3. The status of the U.S.-China trade deal, including China’s compliance with agricultural purchases and rare earth exports.

4. An assessment of the strong performance of the U.S. economy, including high GDP growth, a capex boom, and expectations for further acceleration.

5. The President’s recent policy actions, such as restricting institutional investors from buying single-family homes, capping credit card interest rates, and proposals related to 401(k) plans and mortgage-backed securities.

6. The administration’s focus on reshoring critical industries like semiconductors and rare earth minerals to reduce reliance on China. Scott really hits home the re-shoring of chip manufacturing in the United States. I worked for Intel for 12 years and found it wild that we built plants in China, and I was rebuked when I told an executive it was dumb. It did not make sense to spend billions in a country that would steal your tech and not pay you when they confiscated the plant.

7. The use of economic sanctions, particularly against Iran, and potential new sanctions on countries buying Russian oil. This is a huge item, as Secretary Bessent, with Secretary Chris Wright, sold the first $500 million load of Venezuelan oil through a Qatar bank. This is HUGE and significant to the world financial markets. It is not being talked about enough.

Venezuela was not all about the oil, but a total realignment of the global financial model, and who controls the money. Make no mistakes, there are some huge changes rolling out. The “Donroe Doctrine” added finance and economic control to the geopolitical definition of the Monroe Doctrine.

The interview covers a wide range of economic and geopolitical topics, with a focus on the administration’s policies and their impacts.

I found this one funny:

Can you imagine President Trump in is best Tony Serpano voice, “Hey, you gonna sell or what?”

Here are some huge quotes:

1. On the President’s interest in Greenland: “He believes that Greenland is essential for the Golden Dome missile shield. And he also, the president as usual, it’s the move after the move that. As part of NATO, I think the president is worried that if there were an incursion into Greenland, the U.S. Would be called upon to defend Greenland.”

2. On the NATO alliance: “Thanks to President Trump, it’s never been more secure. When President Trump came in, in his first term, the European countries and Canada were not meeting their spending quotas as percentage GDP. Now they are.”

3. On the U.S. economy: “I think that it is very strong and likely accelerating. And Maria, just to be clear, that 4.3% GDP was private sector GDP. So, or actually. After the fiscal contractions, so the real number was 4.7.”

4. On the impact of the President’s tax policies: “We have the tax deal, one big beautiful bill, done on July 4th, which no one said could be done, and it contains the full expensing for U.S. Corporates on equipment, for factories, for ag structures.”

5. On the administration’s focus on reshoring critical industries: “We are reshoring the semiconductor industry to the U.S. With the defense contractors, the defense contractors are no different than the systemically important banks, they exist, like the systemically important banks exist because of the backstop from the Fed, because of regulations.”

6. On the use of economic sanctions against Iran: “President Trump ordered Treasury and our OFAC division, Office of Foreign Asset Control, to put maximum pressure on Iran, and it’s worked. Because in December, their economy collapsed.”

The Bottom Line:

One of the key points that Secretary Scott Bessent brings out is how they have shifted from being in forever wars to transforming the global financial system. This will be critical as we see the realignment of trading blocs, the UN's loss of total importance, and questioning whether we even need to be in NATO.

The EU drew a line in the sand and sent 37 troops to Greenland for 48 hours. While this makes for a great meme, it also lets me know how they perceive the old guard. They are willing to fight the U.S. to maintain financial control. They also seem to have forgotten that we have the intelligence systems that guide the UK’s missiles, and we have shut off kill switches on equipment.

Venezuela was just the start, and President Trump has not removed the governing party until fair elections can be implemented, but they are controlling the money. Cuba, Mexico, Canada, and Greenland are all on the table.

And Alberta is heating up as it prepares for its vote. Canada’s Premier Mark Carney just stepped into a geopolitical nightmare with his statements in China. When you understand his ties to the World Economic Forum, China, and his commitment to the UK to take down President Trump, you will understand what is on the table.

The World Economic Forum was founded by Kissinger, the CIA, the UK, and Charles Schwab to take control of the United States, according to the Promethean Action group. Don’t take my word, go check their publications out, and make up your own mind. I have been watching their videos, and it is really adding a new layer of understanding of the backroom deals that look to be going on.

The mainstream media isn't talking about much of this.

