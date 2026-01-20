Energy News Beat

Energy News Beat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
4h

The reshoring angle here is critical. Bringing chip manufacturing back onshore after decades of offshoring to China was always going to be expensive, but the national security calculus makes the cost justifiable. The parallel to semiconductor supply chains and rare earth minerals shows how interconnected dependencies run. Full expensing on equipment creates the right incentives but execution comes down to whether companies actually belive policy stability will last long enough to justify capit al expenditures.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Stu Turley
winston's avatar
winston
4h

Not only a kill switch: Europe is depending on access to U.S. arms manufacturers. The steel industry in Europe is nearly shut down, and due to regulations, the remainder won't be able to make high-carbon alloys. While UvL might be fantasizing about steel porkupines as a defense strategy, the EU is all hat and no cattle.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Stu Turley and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sandstone Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture