Davos 2026 - The Fall out On Energy

In this episode of the Energy Realities Podcast with Stu Turley, Irina Slav, Tammy Nemeth, and David Blackmon, we unpack the wild Davos 2026 World Economic Forum meetings and their impact on the Energy Sector. We were live on X, YouTube, and LinkedIn at 7:00 am Central US from Texas, Bulgaria, and the UK.

The main topics discussed in this Podcast are:

1. The World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland:

- Highlights of the event, including Mark Carney’s speech which was seen as critical of the United States

- Discussions around the failure of the net-zero emissions push and the admission by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the green energy transition is not working as planned

2. The geopolitical and economic implications of Canada’s potential trade agreements with China:

- Concerns about Canada undermining its trade relationship with the United States

- Potential job losses and economic impact on Canada if the U.S. imposes tariffs in response

- Allegations of China’s involvement in illegal activities in Canada

3. The performance and challenges of energy grids, particularly in Texas and Europe:

- The resilience of the Texas power grid during the recent winter storm, compared to the 2021 outages

- Issues with the integration of renewable energy sources like wind and solar into the grid

- Europe’s struggles with natural gas storage levels and the high cost of LNG imports

4. Criticism of progressive policies and regulations, particularly in Canada and the United States:

- Concerns about government overreach, censorship, and infringement on individual freedoms

- The role of organizations like the World Economic Forum in promoting these policies

The pannel provide detailed analysis and commentary on these key topics, drawing on their expertise and personal perspectives.

Full YouTube Ad-Free Video for our Substack Subscribers

Time Stamps

04:29 Net Zero Push has failed

09:15 Canadian Problems

11:08 Key points at Davos from the Trump Administration - Global plans don’t work

19:23 Quebec built a new interconnect with New England

20:10 “Only Stupid People use Wind Power” - Trump

22:44 Nine European countries proudly announced offshore wind

24:29 Texas Grid

25:23 Meredeth Angwin - Author Shorting The Grid

26:18 Chancleor Mertz admitting that regulations and net zero are catastrophic for business.

29:11 Trade deal with India and the EU

31:54 China has 5 illegal police stations operating in Canada

43:56 Scott Bessent hits it out of the park.

The main Davos video was important, and we had a technical issue on StreamYard this morning.

Here is the Response From Trump’s Administration on Greenland - music is pretty cool.

Here is the Reporter that is very good and hits it out of the park.

Share

Irina Slav

International Author writing about energy, mining, and geopolitical issues. Bulgaria Irina Slav

David Blackmon

Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host.Principal at DB Energy Advisors, energy author, and podcast host. David Blackmon

Tammy Nemeth

Energy Consulting Specialist The Nemeth Report

Stuart Turley

President and CEO, Sandstone Group, Podcast Host